Pharmacies Widespread disruption in pharmacy prescription services

Customers had to be turned away.

Pharmacies a widespread disruption in prescription services was observed on Saturday, which has forced customers to turn away during the day.

Kela’s support for Kanta states in its disturbance bulletin that the disturbance in the electronic prescription service began on Saturday at 12.59.

“Due to a disruption, the service is slow,” says Kanta Support.

Interference is currently under investigation, according to the press release.

The disruption also affects the operation of the Cross-Border Prescription Service and the Kelain service used by doctors to prepare electronic prescriptions.

Kela’s Kanta support regrets the inconvenience caused by the disruption. The rectification of the situation is described in Kanta.fi’s disturbance bulletins.