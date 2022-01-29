Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pharmacies Widespread disruption in pharmacy prescription services

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Customers had to be turned away.

Pharmacies a widespread disruption in prescription services was observed on Saturday, which has forced customers to turn away during the day.

Kela’s support for Kanta states in its disturbance bulletin that the disturbance in the electronic prescription service began on Saturday at 12.59.

“Due to a disruption, the service is slow,” says Kanta Support.

Interference is currently under investigation, according to the press release.

The disruption also affects the operation of the Cross-Border Prescription Service and the Kelain service used by doctors to prepare electronic prescriptions.

Kela’s Kanta support regrets the inconvenience caused by the disruption. The rectification of the situation is described in Kanta.fi’s disturbance bulletins.

#Pharmacies #Widespread #disruption #pharmacy #prescription #services

See also  Maternity pack The wild baby boom took maternity packs out of hand - Here's a new pack that Kela will release months in advance
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Italian parties agree that Mattarella repeat as president of the Republic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.