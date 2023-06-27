In 2014, corrupt police officers kidnapped 43 students in Mexico. Now eight soldiers have been arrested who are said to be involved in the crime.

fNine years after 43 students were abducted and allegedly murdered in southern Mexico, eight soldiers have been remanded in custody. This was announced by the State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, on Twitter on Monday. The soldiers are said to have participated in the kidnapping. Four other members of the armed forces are already in custody, including a commander who is said to have ordered the murder of six of the young men. Arrest warrants have been issued for eight other soldiers.

On the night of September 27, 2014, corrupt police officers kidnapped the students from the Ayotzinapa teacher training college in the city of Iguala and handed them over to the Guerreros Unidos criminal syndicate. The background to the fact has not yet been fully elucidated. Only bone fragments from three of the young men have been found and identified so far.

In August last year, a truth commission described the act as a state crime and declared the students dead. Scores of Guerreros Unidos members, police officers and civil servants were arrested. The then Attorney General is said to have manipulated the investigation in order to close the case quickly. He is also accused of condoning torture methods and of complicity in the disappearance of the students.