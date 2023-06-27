The Second Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings located in the city of Toluca, State of Mexico, center of the country, decreed this Monday formal imprisonment against eight soldiers for the crime of forced disappearance of the 43 students who disappeared from Ayotzinapa in September 2014reported the Mexican government.

Federal Judge Raquel Duarte, Second District Judge in Federal Criminal Proceedings of Toluca, ordered the formal prison sentence against the eight soldiers who turned themselves in a week ago to face the accusation that implicated them in the disappearance of the students.

The judge determined that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) presented “sufficient evidence” to open a process for the crime of forced disappearance.

“The Second Court of Federal Criminal Processes located in Toluca, ordered a formal prison order against the eight soldiers detained for the crime of forced disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa,” the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior reported in a message ( Interior) from Mexico, Alejandro Encinas.

After the judge’s decision, The military will remain interns in the prison of Campo Militar Number 1, in Mexico City, while the trial is being conducted..

The eight soldiers are part of a group of 16 against whom the judge ordered their arrest on June 13 for the crime of forced disappearance. The eight turned themselves in to the authorities after the arrest warrant was issued.

The decision regarding the members of the Mexican armed forces occurred exactly eight years and nine months after the disappearance of the 43 students of the normal school (for rural teachers) “Raúl Isidro Burgos”, which occurred on the night of September 26 and 27, 2014.

A 2018 protest by relatives, students, and supporters of the disappeared from Ayotzinapa.

Added to these arrests are those of General José Rodríguez Pérez, Captain José Martínez Crespo, Second Lieutenant Fabián Alejandro Pirita Ochoa and Sergeant Eduardo Mota Esquivel, who have been in a military prison since last September accused of the same crime.

On this day, relatives of the disappeared students and activists marched in Mexico City to mark another month (95) of the mass disappearance of the students.

Hours before the march, Encinas himself reported that Mexican authorities detained Gualberto Ramírez Gutiérrez, former head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime Investigation (Seido), involved in the case of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students. .

The official recalled that Ramírez Gutiérrez is accused of forced disappearance of persons, torture and coalition of public servants.

As head of this unit, he participated in the investigation into the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students in September 2014, as well as in various investigations into organized crime.

The official government investigation of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018), in which the official participated, pointed out as a “historical truth” that the students were detained by police from the municipality of Iguala, in the southern state of Guerrero, and handed them over to criminals who murdered and burned them in a garbage dump.

But an Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) created by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) reviewed the case and demolished the official version, in addition to denouncing the use of torture in the investigations of this case.

EFE