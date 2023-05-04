Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Abdulsalam Muhammad, defender of Ittihad Kalba, confirmed his recovery after he underwent surgery in Britain after suffering a broken nose during the previous rounds of the ADNOC Professional League.

He said that he was assured of the success of the surgery from the attending physician, and therefore he will return to the stadiums soon, after completing the recovery and rest.

Abd al-Salam Muhammad thanked the management of the Kalba Union for its care, attention and constant follow-up of the injury, as well as to his fellow players, the technical, medical and administrative staff, as well as the fans, indicating that he hopes to return to the stadiums soon, in order to complete his distinguished career this season with the “Tigers”, who present levels Distinguished with coach Farhad Majidi.