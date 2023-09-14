Now it turns out that Mexicans will only be able to get vaccinated with Abdala or Sputnik. None of these vaccinesone Cuban, the other Russian, They are endorsed by the World Health Organization. As a future option, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, offers us that at some point the Patria del Conahcyt vaccine may be available. Not only will they be the only vaccines that the government will distribute and apply, but the virtual prohibition that has prevented private companies from importing or applying other vaccines will remain. Only those who have the resources to travel to the United States or other countries will be able to obtain internationally certified vaccines.

The government is clearly not interested in the health of Mexicans, but rather in politics. We are buying the Abdala vaccine from Cuba, not because it is good, but because it is a way to financially help the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime, such as hiring Cuban doctors. The worst thing is that we don’t even know how much we are paying for these vaccines, because the government has reserved the information. They tell us, on the other hand, that between October and November we will receive 4 million doses of Sputnik, but we do not know how much we will pay or in exchange for what they will send them to us.

Although Secretary Alcocer has not ruled out that there could be agreements with pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Astra-Zéneca or Moderna, with internationally endorsed vaccines, at the moment only Abdala and Sputnik will be available in the country. The worst of all is that, despite President López Obrador’s statements, the importation of Covid vaccines remains prohibited in Mexico, although it is not formally prohibited.

Barely On August 1, the president declared that Mexicans will be able to buy vaccines in private establishments. “Yes, they sell vaccines, there is no problem, nothing more than there is no need because people have access to the free vaccine. We have never prevented that, ever.” It is not the first time that the president says that there is freedom for private parties to import and apply vaccines without it having actually been allowed. On December 29, 2020, for example, he stated that if state governments “want to buy vaccines, there is no obstacle.” On January 22, 2021, however, Cofepris reported that “there are no private companies authorized to purchase the covid-19 vaccine abroad for import and marketing purposes in national territory.”

Cofepris, in fact, has never granted the health records necessary for the importation and marketing of internationally endorsed vaccines for covid. The absurd thing is that the government imports, distributes and applies vaccines such as Abdala and Sputnik without international endorsement, but refuses to authorize vaccines authorized by the health authorities of the United States and Europe and registered by the World Health Organization. .

Thousands of Mexicans have had to be vaccinated in the United States and other countries due to absurd decisions by the Mexican health authorities. Today, Dr. Alcocer is condemning Mexicans to receive vaccines that have not been developed in accordance with internationally accepted protocols, such as publishing clinical trial information for peer review. It is one more of the multiple errors that the government accumulates in a failed strategy to confront the pandemic that generated in Mexico one of the most significant excess mortality rates in the world in 2020 and 2021.

