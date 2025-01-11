The daughter of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman convicted of drugging his ex-wife so that dozens of strangers could rape her, stated in statements published on Saturday that her father deserves to “die in prison.”

In her first television interview since her father was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month following a mega-trial that shook France, Caroline Darian told the BBC that her father “was always a sexual pervert.” “He should die in prison, he is a dangerous man,” Darian said in the interview that the British network will broadcast on Monday.

Pelicot, 72, was convicted of drugging and raping his wife Gisèle and letting dozens of men do the same for more than a decade. Some 50 co-defendants They were also found guilty and sentenced to between 3 and 15 years in prison after a three-month public trial in the southern French city of Avignon. Gisèle Pelicot waived her right to a closed-door trial and was hailed as a hero for her bravery and dignity. «When I look back, I don’t remember at all the father I thought I was. “I see directly the sexual criminal,” Caroline Darian told the BBC.





«I think there are two Dominiques coexisting in him, and he decided to choose the dark side. I don’t know if he’s a monster, but he knew exactly what he was doing. “He is not sick,” he added. Darian herself, 46, believes she was drugged and raped by her father, after photos of her half-naked and unconscious were found among the files her father meticulously kept of his crimes. During the trial, her father denied abusing her. “I am convinced that he drugged me, probably to rape me, but I have no proof,” she lamented.

