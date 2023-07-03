In Vox they do not forget. The way in which Fernando López Miras saved himself from being evicted from the Government by the PSOE and Ciudadanos by relying on three defectors from that party still stings. “Mr. López Miras lied to Vox, he governed with defectors from Vox and that is something that has consequences,” Santiago Abascal stated during his visit to Torrevieja this Sunday.

Vox awaits a call this Monday to start negotiations in the Region, emboldened after getting off the horse the baroness of the Extremadura PP, María Guardiola, after she refused on numerous occasions to include Vox in her Government. In the Region, there are no formal conversations, but both formations have extended their hand and the regional PP announced that this Monday it will call Vox to try to close a programmatic agreement that allows López Miras to be invested.

When asked by LA VERDAD, the Vox leader refused to clarify whether he will request entry into the Government of the Region of Murcia as a ‘sine qua non’ condition to reach an agreement or if, on the contrary, they will settle for an agreement programmatic. Now, what Abascal is clear about is that for him the until now regional president is not a person to trust. “In these elections, the people of Murcia have given us twice as much support as we had and, of course, we are not going to give that support for free to them, who have shown us that they are not trustworthy.”

“Unsuccessful and unpleasant”



Vox, thus, does not want under any circumstances that its program be diluted by another legislature in an unfulfilled agreement. And, in this sense, Abascal appreciates that the experience of agreements so far in the Region has not smiled on his party. “It was an unsuccessful and unpleasant experience,” the Basque politician openly branded. The last legislature, the radical right broke into the Regional Assembly with four parliamentarians, of which only one remained faithful to Madrid. Now, under the command of former basketball player José Ángel Antelo, those of Abascal have risen to nine parliamentarians, five more. Only the abstention of two of them would be worth for Fernando López Miras to be sworn in as regional president for the third time. Vox is aware of this and, therefore, does not intend to make its support cheap. “We are with our hand outstretched since the day after the elections, but they tell us beforehand how any type of pact with them is going to be guaranteed and, about the rest, we’ll talk,” he sums up.

For his part, Fernando López Miras, with the thorn of having been left at the gates of an absolute majority, invokes again and again the argument that the difference of only two seats in Cartagena empowers him to govern alone. Abascal does not see it that way. “We are waiting to see if the PP is aware that it cannot build the alternative on its own when it does not have an absolute majority,” Abascal declares, to once again insist on his new mantra. “We are going to try to make the PP understand that it is not possible to trust them when the traditional thing up to now has been that they fail to comply with the investiture agreements,” he stressed.

For Santiago Abascal, his ideal model is the one that has led to the eviction of the Govern del Botànic in Valencia at the hands of Carlos Mazón. «Here we can celebrate an agreement that has meant an important change of course, among other things, to defend the right to educate children in Spanish after many years, so that there is linguistic freedom, to protect the countryside and industry, to undertake a great tax reduction and also to bring security to the streets by fighting the mafias of human trafficking”, he claimed before a crowded Vista Alegre promenade from the Torrevieja Casino to the Real Club Náutico.

Consequently, Abascal begged López Miras “not to deprive the Murcians of this change of course and to rise to the occasion to build that alternative among those forces that the Murcians have voted the same as in many other places in Spain.” ».