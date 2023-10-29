Vox has beaten the PP outright. The rally called this Sunday in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón by the ultra party and its related organizations against the amnesty for those involved in the processes It has brought together 100,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, more than double the 40,000 it attributed to the rally held on September 24 by the PP on Felipe II Avenue in the capital for the same reason.

For once, the official data has coincided with that of the organizers – who have put the attendees at more than 100,000 – and is probably exaggerated because, although the crowd has occupied some of the adjacent streets, there were numerous spaces in the square. Even so, it has been a success for the organization, which has chartered buses from numerous points in Spain.

Vox wanted to present the rally as a civil society initiative and has left the call in the hands of Denaes (Defense of the Spanish Nation), the foundation that served as an incubator for the birth of the ultra party in 2013. Among the public, there was hardly any They saw the traditional green Vox flags at these events and they did see numerous Spanish flags and posters distributed by the organization against the independence leaders and the President of the Government.

“Puigdemont to prison!” and “Sánchez traitor!” have been the slogans most chanted by the public. Abascal has been hailed with cries of “president! president!” upon his arrival and he was also the most applauded when he addressed the audience, although his intervention was not included in the program. To justify it, the organizers have alleged that they invited other political parties, but only Vox accepted the offer.

The big absentee has been the PP. The former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre has clarified that she was not attending on behalf of her party, but rather of the association. Foot on wall, one of the organizers of the event. “The leader of my party had an event in Malaga and my party can do what it thinks is best,” she said about the absence of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The former Minister of the Interior Jaime Mayor Oreja and the former leader of the Basque PP María San Gil had also joined the concentration, although they have not been seen in the VIP area, where the Vox staff and the boss of the unofficial television were. of the party, Julio Ariza, among others.

In his speech, Abascal has called Sánchez a “traitor”, ensuring that he will go down in history as one of the great traitors to his homeland, along with Count Don Julián, who supposedly facilitated the entry of the Arabs into Visigothic Spain, or the legendary Vellido Dolfos, whom others consider a hero for having freed Zamora from the siege of King Sancho II, who wanted to take it from his sister Doña Urraca. In more contemporary terms, he has suggested that the willingness of the sitting president to grant an amnesty to those involved in the processes is worse than the coup d’état of February 23, 1981 – when Congress was kidnapped at gunpoint by a group of civil guards and the tanks took to the streets of Valencia -, stating that Sánchez represents “the worst threat to the nation and the freedom of the entire democratic period.”

The leader of Vox has justified that the event was called “against Sánchez’s coup”, ensuring that “the coup d’état perpetrated in 2017 by the traitor Generalitat is now intended to be perpetrated from the palace of La Moncloa”. In a serious and threatening tone, he addressed the socialist leader: “We do not implore you, nor ask you, nor beg you. We only warn you of the consequences of considering the Constitution and the laws and equality of the Spanish people broken. […] If the Government says that the laws are neither valid nor binding on its accomplices and investiture partners, then the Government tells us that the laws are neither valid nor binding on all Spaniards as a whole.” Abascal added that, if Sánchez does not give up on his plans, “it is better that in the next meeting with Puigdemont he asks him to prepare the guest room in Waterloo.”

The fact that Sánchez assumed this Saturday, for the first time in public, the need and convenience of the amnesty, “with the bovine applause” of the PSOE federal committee, in the words of Abascal, has served the former Ciudadanos deputy and leader of Foot on Wall Juan Carlos Girauta to accuse the president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde Pumpido, of collaborating in the drafting of the future law, taking as true what a digital publication publishes. Girauta has also issued a warning to Sánchez: “If the State does not defend freedoms, we, the Nation, will defend them,” he said. In statements to the press, Girauta has attacked Feijóo, wondering if he had something better to do this Sunday than going to the Plaza de Colón, and has warned him that his actions “do not represent the resistance” of Spanish society to the “self-coup.” of Sánchez.”

Before him, the director of Denaes and coordinator of Vox in the Andalusian Parliament, Iván Vélez, spoke; the general secretary of the Solidaridad union and Vox deputy in Congress, Rodrigo Alonso; the representative of S’ha Finish Andrea Llopart; the president of Police for the 21st Century, Samuel Vázquez; and the journalist Luis del Pino, linked to the lobby Ultra-Catholic Make Yourself Heard. Like the Feijóo rally last month, the event concluded with the Spanish national anthem.

