Less than two weeks to go until the debut of Abarth 500 EV, the first fully electric model of the Scorpio brand. A reveal that may have already been anticipated on the web: in fact, some photos have emerged on the “carzturbo” Instagram profile that immortalize the new electric Abarth without veils and in final production versionthe result of what we will most likely see next November 22, the date chosen by the brand for the presentation of the model.

As expected, the new Abarth 500 EV follows in the footsteps of the traditional battery-powered city car, but adopts a new front-end featuring the prominent “ABARTH” badge. At the front stands out the presence of a sportier bumper with air intakes and a central aerodynamic element in honeycomb mesh, as well as a distinctive spoiler that contrasts with the livery finished in bright yellow. Elsewhere captivating style wheels appear, embellished with central caps featuring the new logo of the house of the Scorpio. Black mirrors and sporty side skirts complete the overview.

At the moment nothing has been leaked for what concerns the interior, the same goes for the specifications of the motor and battery. Clearly, the new Abarth 500hp will deliver much higher performance than the standard electric Fiat 500, with the latter being offered with an electric motor mounted on the front axle available with powers of 94hp and 117hp and can be combined with 24 battery packs. and 42 kWh. On the other hand, the range is towards a reduction: the more powerful variant of the Fiat 500 EV allows you to circulate for 320 kilometers with a single recharge, after the Abarth updates which will aim to increase performance even more, it is reasonable to expect a drop in performance. autonomy. “The Abarth brand is ready to usher in a new era: new places, new projects, new strength – wrote the Scorpio brand a few days ago – The Abarth team is thrilled to present the Scorpion New Era to you and to show you what the Abarth New 500 will look like. ‘More Abarth than Ever‘”.