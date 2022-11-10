On the eve of the midterm elections in the United States, the N+ correspondent in Washington, Ariel Moutsatsos, said in an almost prescient way: “it will be bad for us, but it could be worse”. He was referring to the few signs that Republicans were not as strong as they seemed, and that Democrats might have more energy to go to the vote on Tuesday. After the closing of the polls, although control of the Senate -which leans towards the Democrats- and that of the House of Representatives -which is shaping up to be recovered by the Republicans- is still in suspense, the phrase was tested in the electoral laboratory and the news for Mexico, if not catastrophic, is not encouraging either. With their different degrees of tension and pressure, one thing became clear, the Democrats and Republicans will take us for a piñata for the next two years, heading to the presidential election.

The elections were very competitive, and although the Democrats were able to contain the Republican red tsunami, they were left with little room for maneuver and Democratic legislators in key positions that impact bilateral relations with Mexico, they will have to embrace Republican flags in matters of security, migration, agriculture and energy, to prevent them from being defeated in 2024 by the emerging figures of Republican conservatism or extremists backed by former President Donald Trump.

Martha Bárcena, former Mexican ambassador to the United States, pointed out that regardless of who controls the Capitol, the major issues on the bilateral agenda will be migration, border security, fentanyl trafficking – which caused 108,000 deaths in that country last year. past-, the Title 42 program where Mexico receives Venezuelans and Central Americans who seek asylum there and militarization, as an issue that involves aspects that have to do with democracy. And today, for different reasons, Republicans and Democrats agree on the central points of the agenda. As a button she demonstrates, the migration.

The Republican flag, promoted by dozens of candidates and candidates backed by Trump, was to seal the border with Mexico, as the former president told the Fox network this week that he would do, as a first action, to recover the White House. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican extremist who snatched a Democratic seat in South Florida, included in her campaign the proposal to restore the construction of the wall. If Republicans hold the majority in the House, the likely chairman of the influential Judiciary Committee, which deals with all immigration and criminal issues, will be Jim Jordan, another far-right Trump co-founder of the Freedom Caucus.

One of the flags in the conservative and radical platform of the Republicans – which are not the same – was migration, where the government of Joe Biden has been criticized and cornered for two years. A month before the midterm elections, the powerful Texan senator Ted Cruz, a critic of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, signed a letter together with another influential senator, Lindsey Graham, threatening the Secretary of Territorial Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, with impeachment, because its management of the border with Mexico, whose deficiencies fall into “serious breach of duty.”

The Republican belligerence corners the Democrats, who although they obtained victories in the border districts with Mexico, they had many difficulties to achieve it due to the sustained movement of Hispanics towards conservatism. In the presidential elections in 2018, the solid support of 30% of Hispanics between 18 and 44 years old, fell to 21% this Wednesday. Democrats with extensive experience in Washington, such as Texan Henry Cuéllar, struggled to keep his seat in a district that borders Mexico, despite the fact that he had been highly critical of Biden’s immigration policy.

Another field where the Democrats will have to run even more towards the Republican universe is energy, where their defense of US companies in Mexico is not enough. An example is that of Vicente González, who chairs the House of Representatives Oil and Gas Caucus, who praised the complaint from the Office of the White House Trade Representative for alleged Mexican violations of the North American trade agreement, which he accompanied with a criticism of López Obrador for “his atrocious and flagrant contempt” for the law, and that he was also at risk of losing his seat.

The Democratic shift towards Republican lines will have to be more active and loud, so as not to appear soft and condescending to López Obrador, who is the growing critic in Washington against Ambassador Ken Salazar, who has not yet been relieved due to his closeness to Biden. A potential issue of strong pressure is that of genetically modified corn exports, which John Kerry, Biden’s envoy for Climate Change, raised with López Obrador during his meeting in Hermosillo. The president wants nothing to do with it.

López Obrador’s position, according to a recent study by the consulting firm World Perspectives, would impact 70% of the Mexican diet and for a decade would increase the price of corn by 19% and tortilla by 16%. For the US economy, during the same period there would be losses of 73 billion dollars and more than 35 thousand people would lose their jobs. These unemployed are in rural America, which is deeply Republican and increasingly Trumpist, and they were a headache for Democrats in the midterm elections, which could even cause them to lose seats in Georgia and Wisconsin.

Midterm elections are not usually good for the president, and the results, although they were as competitive as others, have the qualitative difference that Trumpism advanced among the electorate, and some Republicans who are not with Trump are more radical. This ideological phenomenon will cause a shift towards more extreme positions, and the need for the Democrats to confront their opponents with policies, messages and belligerence. If the fight in ’24 is for a national project based on democracy, the Mexican piñata is well worth a campaign.