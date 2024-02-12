.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

} p:empty, p:empty:before { line-height:0px; margin:0; padding:0; font-size:0 !important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]:before, [class*=” flaticon-“]:before, [class^=”flaticon-“]:after, [class*=” flaticon-“]:after { font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color:#29abef; margin-left:0px; }

A new one arrives special series limited to 1,368 specimens of theAbarth 695, this time in honor of the brand's 75th anniversary. The legendary history of Abarth it began in 1949 with Carlo Abarth And Guido Scagliarini. Since then, the brand has combined performance, craftsmanship and technology. After being acquired by Fiat in 1971, Abarth continued to launch iconic models. In the 2022has expanded its range with the new Abarth 500e and the new Abarth Pulsewaiting for theAbarth 600e.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary

Abarth, despite the expansion towards electric carscontinues to celebrate thermal engines with the special series of the 695, paying homage to the legendary 1.4 T-Jet.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary and the 1949 Fiat 500 Abarth

The supercharged engine of the 75th Anniversario delivers a power of 180 HP and a couple of 250 Nmthanks to the turbocharger Garrett GT 1446. The number of specimens available reflects precisely the displacement effective motor, equal to 1,368 cc.

The car thus reaches i 225 km/h top speed and accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The Abarth limited series is also equipped with the Record Monza exhaust they Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axes.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary front 3/4 Abarth 695 75th Anniversary side Abarth 695 75th Anniversary rear 3/4 Abarth 695 75th Anniversary front Celebratory logo, in the shape of a piston Roof with golden scorpion on a black base 695 75th Anniversary on the track Cockpit dashboard Sabelt front seats Abarth 695 75th Anniversary limited series

The high-performance braking system instead features ventilated and perforated discs 305×28 mmtightened by Brembo calipers black in aluminium.

The Abarth 695 75th Anniversario special series features a unique livery with a dedicated logo both inside and outside. The roof is decorated for the first time with one golden scorpion on a black base, creating an eye-catching contrast.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary

The 75th Anniversario also stands out for its tinted windows, golden Abarth logosexclusive 75th Anniversary piston-shaped stickers and golden alloy wheels 17 inch.

The interiors of the Abarth special series include a stainless steel dashboard Black Alcantara high quality and new seats made specific carbon Sabeltthe latter with dedicated stitching and the 75° logo reinterpreted.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary cockpit dashboard

State-of-the-art equipment includes a 7″ DAB radioa 7″ TFT digital display and connectivity Apple CarPlay And Android Auto, in addition to automatic climate control and Beats audio and navigation systems. The limited edition also integrates connectivity functions thanks to Mopar Connectamong which My:Assistant, My:Remote Control, My:Car And My:Journey.

Price, how much does the 695 75th Anniversary cost

The official price of the Abarth 695 75° Anniversario has not yet been made official, but it could be around 35,000 euros.

All Abarth 695 75th Anniversary

Read also:

→ Features Abarth 695 70th Anniversary

→ Abarth 595 and 695 range

→ All the news on the Abarth brand

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!