Gustavo Bueno gave life to don gilberto since “Al fondo hay sitio” began. After 9 seasons, her character no longer has Doña Nelly and fans believed that she would not have much to offer. Not for nothing has her departure from the series been rumored in recent weeks.

The theories grew even more when “AFHS” launched an emotional spot with ‘Don Gil’. In this we could see him alone in a nursing home for the elderly, in a wheelchair and with Alzheimer’s disease. Now this could come true on the show.

It should be noted that the beloved character has shown symptoms of the disease on several occasions and fans fear that he will begin to forget his entire family.

As you remember, Don Gilberto forgot to leave the store price list for Cristóbal. “We are nothing. I miss you my dove “, were some of the notes that the young man found. For her part, July explained that she was already old and that she didn’t remember things.

On another occasion, the Gonzales patriarch called Charito to ask how to cook the lentils. When she tells him why Joel doesn’t make the food, he tries to remember why, but he couldn’t no matter how hard he tried.

América TV has published a worrying photo about “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Instagram/@afhstv

Don Gilberto could die in “AFHS”

As we have seen in recent chapters, “Teresita” has been concerned about being a good example for Richard Jr. In this regard, fans hope that he will stop being so dependent on his “daddy” and the best reason for him to die. This could be the push her character needs to become an adult.