The forward of Real Madrid Alberto Abalde He stated after losing in the final in the Euroleague by 57-58 against the Turkish Anadolu Efes that it is “a very hard stick” to lose the highest European competition and acknowledged that in the final they lacked “a lot of success”.

“The stick is very hard, very, very hard, you can’t imagine how much it is. It’s difficult to talk now, we’ve lacked a lot of success, we’ve played well during many moments of the game but we haven’t scored, we haven’t scored, I don’t know what it was the percentage. I have many of my shots in my head, many of my teammates”acknowledged Abalde in declarations to Real MadridTV.

“Congratulate Efes, they have done a great job, they have been successful and have defined the final situations well, and we have to get up, life goes on, it’s a tough time but we have to fight to get back here”he added.

“Sometimes life hits you hard and you have to keep going, there’s the ACB. It’s sport, we could have won the match perfectly and now be celebrating, get up and continue, we have to keep fighting because I’m sure we’ll be here again “Abalde concluded.

Yabusele: “We are very disappointed by the result”

“We knew that we had to control Larkin and Micic, but also that we had players who could help. Their tall players played very well. And we lost. It was a toss-up game. Very disappointed with the result, but we will go home and we will work to focus on the ACB”