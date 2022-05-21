His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, affirmed that the Palestinian issue has always been at the top of the foreign policy priorities of the United Arab Emirates since its establishment, and that it, along with the sister countries, has confronted politically and diplomatically all Israeli measures and decisions aimed at obliterating or changing the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, or Changing the legal and historical situation in Jerusalem, and its Arab and Islamic character.

In his speech during the 33rd emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held today in Cairo, His Excellency said that the UAE did not leave an opportunity but was keen to open all doors to defend the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state. This matter, as everyone knows, is at the forefront of the interest and support of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him.” Nahyan, the President of the State, “may God protect him”, as with all Arab issues, is in the depth of his interest and history will remain the best witness that our state, the leadership and the people, is always in support of the Palestinian people and its just cause in all circumstances and conditions.

His Excellency the President of the Federal National Council praised all the participating delegations for the quick response to the convening of this meeting.. His Excellency said, “I am honored to convey to our brotherly Palestinian people the most sincere feelings of brotherhood from the United Arab Emirates leadership and people, and their full solidarity with them, to restore all their legitimate rights and establish their independent Palestinian state.” On the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Excellency added, “We meet today in our emergency meeting, and we are full of hope and confidence that we will come up with a strong and unified position that will rise to the level of the aspirations and aspirations of the Arab peoples regarding their first crucial cause, the Palestinian cause, especially the recent attacks that violated the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which the UAE immediately condemned. And it demanded its immediate cessation, and respect for the absolute right of the Palestinians to perform their prayers and practice their rituals. At the same time, the UAE stressed the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in the Holy City of Jerusalem, and not to prejudice the powers of the administration and endowments of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the law. The international situation and the existing historical situation, and the agreements concluded in this regard.

We also commend the role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the Kingdom of Morocco, as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in supporting the steadfastness of Jerusalemites and defending the Holy City. His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said, “I am confident that we are all keen on transparency and frankness to stop and prevent Israeli practices that lead to a dangerous escalation and threaten the security of the entire region, and that only temporary and palliative solutions will not achieve the results that can be reassured during the coming period.”

Therefore, we must adhere to the mechanisms for implementing a permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the three fixed pillars: the relevant international references, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the return to the borders of June 4, 1967, so that the Palestinian people can establish their independent state on the Its national territory, and its capital, East Jerusalem.

The delegation accompanying His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, members of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council in the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, included Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, head of the group, Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, deputy head of the group, Naima Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, Aisha Rashid Laytim, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, members of the Federal National Council, and Dr. Omar Abdul-Rahman Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Council, and Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.