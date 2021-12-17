In the background there is room It made thousands of Peruvians happy by revealing that it will have a ninth season in 2022, as confirmed by América TV with a preview of the successful series that spent seven years on television. Regarding this, we will tell you what was the real reason for the departure of actor Aaron Picasso, who gave life to the first ‘Jaimito’ Gonzáles, the boy who did his mischief in the Las Lomas neighborhood and was the youngest son of ‘Charito ‘.

The artist revealed, during 2013, that he had stopped working on Efraín Aguilar’s production due to the physical changes he presented, typical of the passage from his childhood to adolescence.

“ I left because I had grown a lot. I am happy because I have been able to share many new experiences, “wrote Aaron Picasso on Instagram.

Too It was reported that the actor was no longer of the age required by the story of Al fondo hay Sitio, so the production team decided to find a replacement for the character. He was eight years old when he entered the Peruvian series, now he is 21.

After his departure from Al fondo hay Sitio, Aaron Picasso moved away from Peruvian television; however, he did not stop having a relationship with the media. The young actor became a youtuber.

He has almost 50 thousand subscribers on the YouTube platform and several of his videos have gained popularity on social networks. In one of them, he tells how his journey through the Las Lomas neighborhood has been.

Who was his replacement?

In 2013, the little ‘Jaimito’ from Al fondo hay Sitio, son of ‘Charo’, had a new face. Aarón Picasso was replaced by Andrés Mesía, the second boy in the series.

Andrés Mesía, the second child who gave life to Jaimito in Al fondo hay Sitio.

Seasons of In the background there is room

The successful series Al fondo hay Sitio, directed by Peruvian producer Efraín Aguilar, broadcast eight seasons, between 2009 and 2016 . This Thursday, December 16, the return of the cast of actors for 2022 has been confirmed.

They launch the first preview of At the bottom there is site 2022

During the pre-sale of América Televisión on last Thursday, December 16, the first preview of Al fondo hay Sitio was presented. The soap opera returns after several years of absence from the small screen, which has been very popular in recent times. In the promotional video you can see members of the Maldini and Gonzales family, as well as the locations where the recordings of the new season will take place.

Nataniel Sánchez will not return to At the bottom there is room

The remembered actress, Nataniel Sánchez, for her character as ‘Fernanda de las Casas’ in the Efraín Aguilar series, will not be part of the ninth season that will premiere in 2022. She currently resides in Spain and explained the reasons on her social networks .

Nataniel Sánchez responds if he will act again in At the bottom there is a site. Photo: GLR / Capture America TV

“I’m not going to be in the background there is room again, if it returns to Peruvian television. I don’t know if the project is going to happen or not. I don’t know what they are going to do (…) I was happy recording At the bottom there is room, and feeling that I am in their hearts until now is a great satisfaction for me. Thank you for the messages wishing my character to return ”, he commented.