The A24 film studio produces highly profitable cinema hits and wins many Oscars. Now it wants to show that the formula works with ten times the budget.

A24 won the Oscar for Best Film in 2017 with “Moonlight”. Image: Allstar

When Hollywood's long-established film studios compete for the Oscar for Best Picture next Sunday, it could happen that an up-and-coming competitor from New York snatches the prize from under their noses. It wouldn't be the first time, even though this studio didn't even exist in the early 1900s.

Alexander Wulfers Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The New York film start-up A24 has quickly developed into a reliable Oscar factory and has made the top dogs look pretty old in the process. This year there are two films in the running for the industry's most important prize: the Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” with the German actress Sandra Hülser and the romance film “Past Lives”.