Today at 90min we present you the latest news from the Machine: a new reinforcement? Gutiérrez’s words to motivate them and more.

Luis Ibérico would be the South American striker who would be coming to Cruz Azul according to Peruvian media. 15 goals and 3 assists in the season. pic.twitter.com/zeiKo0ulPQ — Mr. Rivero 🇲🇽 (@MisterRivero_) November 16, 2022

After a good tournament where he managed to score 15 goals, and just when more is being said about his arrival in Mexican soccer, through his social networks he has already said goodbye to the club, so everything seems to indicate that he is one signature away from being the third reinforcement for 2023.

In fact, to start the work in the Riviera Maya and Cancun, “Potro” mentioned “Here begins the championshipso that his pupils had that motivation from before starting the contest.

“We are going to continue with the work. I insist, guys, this is convincing, if you feel tired, but you have to get active, it’s part of what a footballer has to have all his life to go well all season. As I told you Since I arrived, the championship starts here, it starts here. Don’t lose sight of that.”he shared with his directors.

According to information from TUDN, Rodolfo Pizarro His hours would be counted in the Sultana del Norte, so his next destination could be in the capital of the country.

The player would fit well into the ‘Potro’ team, who would not look badly at betting on his services in the leg market.

Cruz Azul’s obligation is to be champion 💙🏆 The president of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Víctor Velázquez spoke about the demands that this team has pic.twitter.com/LtnKLWldgc — Let’s go Blue (@VamosCAzul) November 17, 2022

“Higher ones are being considered for Cruz Azul, we want to strengthen ourselves well in all lines. At the moment there are two Argentines (Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti) who are already in the preseason in Cancun in a space of two weeks”he said in an interview.

“They know that for Cruz Azul the main objective is always to be champion, but first you have to be in the first eight”he stressed.

The ex #ColoColo 🇨🇱 Iván Morales does not enter into the plans of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 for the next 2023, it has proposals from two South American clubs that did not come to light (to emigrate on loan), if La Máquina does not take over part of the contract, it will be difficult for them to prosper, they are looking for a way out. pic.twitter.com/MmNYRh55Qo — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 18, 2022

According to information from the journalist Nahuel FerreiraMorales will not continue with the sky blues and has offers from South American clubs.

“Former #ColoColo Iván Morales does not enter #CruzAzul’s plans for next 2023, he has proposals from two South American clubs that did not come to light (to emigrate on loan), if La Máquina does not take over part of the contract, difficult prosper, they look for a way out”he wrote on his social networks.

This is how the 23-year-old Chilean striker would be one of the first casualties of the Machine for the start of Clausura 2023.