The team of Blue Cross will seek to play a better role in the Closing Tournament 2023 next year. For this, the coach Raúl Gutiérrez has incorporated two reinforcements, although he is also on the hunt for new elements.
Today at 90min we present you the latest news from the Machine: a new reinforcement? Gutiérrez’s words to motivate them and more.
New signing in sight?
According to information from the Peruvian press, the player Luis Iberico He will not continue in the Melgar team, so everything seems to indicate that he will become a new Cruz Azul footballer.
After a good tournament where he managed to score 15 goals, and just when more is being said about his arrival in Mexican soccer, through his social networks he has already said goodbye to the club, so everything seems to indicate that he is one signature away from being the third reinforcement for 2023.
The words of the ‘Potro’ to motivate them
The Mexican coach Raúl Gutiérrez will continue in office with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023 Tournament, so he is already working in the preseason.
In fact, to start the work in the Riviera Maya and Cancun, “Potro” mentioned “Here begins the championshipso that his pupils had that motivation from before starting the contest.
“We are going to continue with the work. I insist, guys, this is convincing, if you feel tired, but you have to get active, it’s part of what a footballer has to have all his life to go well all season. As I told you Since I arrived, the championship starts here, it starts here. Don’t lose sight of that.”he shared with his directors.
The name of a Rayados player sounds
The news of stove soccer has started and Cruz Azul will go to the tenth place at any cost. Now, a ‘brushing’ from Rayados de Monterrey would become a new cement player.
According to information from TUDN, Rodolfo Pizarro His hours would be counted in the Sultana del Norte, so his next destination could be in the capital of the country.
The player would fit well into the ‘Potro’ team, who would not look badly at betting on his services in the leg market.
Velázquez affirms that there will be more reinforcements
The president of the club, Víctor Velázquez, knows that in this year that is about to start they will look for the tenth star, and for this, there will be even more reinforcements.
“Higher ones are being considered for Cruz Azul, we want to strengthen ourselves well in all lines. At the moment there are two Argentines (Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti) who are already in the preseason in Cancun in a space of two weeks”he said in an interview.
“They know that for Cruz Azul the main objective is always to be champion, but first you have to be in the first eight”he stressed.
A possible loss
On the other hand, the player Ivan Morales His hours would be numbered at Cruz Azul, and it seems that he did not fill the eye of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, so he would leave the club.
According to information from the journalist Nahuel FerreiraMorales will not continue with the sky blues and has offers from South American clubs.
“Former #ColoColo Iván Morales does not enter #CruzAzul’s plans for next 2023, he has proposals from two South American clubs that did not come to light (to emigrate on loan), if La Máquina does not take over part of the contract, difficult prosper, they look for a way out”he wrote on his social networks.
This is how the 23-year-old Chilean striker would be one of the first casualties of the Machine for the start of Clausura 2023.
