New crime in the Valencian Community on a black weekend after the sexist murders in Orihuela and Castellón. The Civil Guard is investigating this Sunday the violent death of a 54-year-old man in the Valencian town of Alcàsser. According to the first investigations, the victim received several stab wounds in the chest and the only and main suspect is his partner, a 28-year-old girl with whom he had a conflictive relationship due to the abusive consumption of alcohol.

The man was found dead this morning, around 3 hours, in a home located in Plaza del Castell, very close to the Local Police checkpoint. The victim showed clear signs of violence, specifically several stab wounds in the chest area, and the room was full of blood.

The events occurred around three in the morning. According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect and her victim had a conflictive relationship because they both consumed alcohol. They had even been involved in some incidents in the town’s bars, but they had no record of gender violence because neither had filed a complaint against the other.

The woman called the emergency number, 112, around three in the morning. She was nervous and very confused. She initially reported that her partner was “throwing blood” and then she offered several versions of what happened at the home.

After receiving the worrying notice, a patrol from the Local Police and another from the Civil Guard rushed to the scene. It took the agents very few minutes to arrive, since they were carrying out a routine check near the crime scene.

In a rented room



Apparently, and according to the same sources, the fatal stabbing took place in the rented room where the victim and the alleged murderer lived, in a shared home in the town of l’Horta.

After giving several versions of the events, the agents of the Judicial Police Team of the Picassent Civil Guard arrested the woman as the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

At the same time, a team from the Criminalistics Service of the Valencia Civil Guard carried out a thorough inspection of the crime scene. Subsequently, the Picassent court authorized the removal of the man’s body, which was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia to perform the corresponding autopsy.

The first local police and civil guards who arrived at the scene identified all the people who were in the other rooms of the house while they waited for the arrival of the Judicial Police team and the Picassent judge on duty.

The victim and the alleged murderer had problems living together with emotional ups and downs, sudden mood changes and arguments for trivial reasons, according to the first testimonies collected by the Picassent Civil Guard investigators.