Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 17 September 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 17 September 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 17 September 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. In particular we will see Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, ready to tell his story in a new way. For fans of the soap Bitter Earth comes Murat Ünalmış, the actor who plays Demir. And for the first time at Verissimo, an icon of cinema, Edwige Fenech. Finally the voice and irony of Iva Zanicchi and the journalist and host of Forum Barbara Palombelli.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 17 September 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.