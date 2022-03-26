The National Police has been deployed at the scene. / JP

A 23-year-old man has died this Saturday the victim of an attack with a knife that occurred on Vitoria street. The National Police has arrested the alleged aggressor, who had barricaded himself in his home on Francisco Grandmontagne Street, where a large device by the Police Intervention Unit has disturbed the peace of the residents of Gamonal on this Saturday morning.

The event occurred early in the morning and, after the attack, the young man ended up dying, police sources confirm. Next, the National Police has moved to Francisco Grandmontagne street, with several units, which have accessed a house at number 5, from where they have left with different bags of evidence, to the expectation of the neighbors.

From the National Police they confirm that a man has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the deadly attack, which is under investigation.