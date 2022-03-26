Parties Representatives of government parties reject Orpo’s criticism: “Coalition policy for the poor would be a hard ride”

Petteri Orpo says that he understands the increase in expenditure, but according to him, it would be the government’s duty to do it within the framework, ie to take it away from elsewhere.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday, he expressed harsh criticism of the government’s economic policy.

Orpo says in an interview that the seated Finnish government is incapable of responsible economic policy and that the government is leaving Finland in a “very creepy” mess.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Central) have reported that the government is violating its previously agreed spending frameworks, ie the maximum state spending, again this year and next to respond to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Orphan says he understands the spending increases, but he says the government would have a duty to do them within the framework, that is, to take them away from elsewhere.

The leader of the main opposition party says the Coalition Party is pushing for cuts in social benefits to make it more profitable to get a job. “This is the right time to make structural reforms in social security and taxation,” Orpo said.

In addition, the Coalition Party is pushing for tax cuts of more than 800 million euros, which would target all income categories and also retirees.

Read more: Now we need to cut social benefits for the unemployed and reduce taxation on those in work, says Petteri Orpo of the Coalition Party

In government parties Orpo’s criticism and suggestions are knocked out. Vice-Chairman of the SDP Matias Mäkynen says in a party statement that now is not the time for social security cuts. According to Mäkynen, the increased costs of everyday life hit low incomes in particular.

“With the corona pandemic still burdening Finns both mentally and financially in the background, Petteri Orpo’s demand for social security cuts sounds harsh and unreasonable,” Mäkynen says in the press release.

According to him, cutting social security will not help jobseekers whose unemployment is due to, for example, lack of skills or old age.

“It is important that support is targeted fairly at those who need it most. Improving the purchasing power of high-income people cannot be financed at the expense of the most vulnerable. “

Left Alliance Chairman and Minister of Education Li Andersson describes on Twitter Orpo’s proposals for “cold”.

Andersson believes that the measures proposed by Orpo would improve the position of high-income earners at the expense of low-income earners.

“You can’t afford everything, so choices have to be made,” says Orpo. And his choice during the rising cost of living is to deepen the plight of the poor and low-income, while those who are already well-off and well-off would benefit from tax cuts, ”Andersson writes.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health From Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) continues to criticize.

“The government dismantled the active model and increased social security. The employment rate is historically high. Now Petteri and the members of the Coalition Party present the discipline of the unemployed as an incentive to work. The bourgeoisie doesn’t even think that he can see that a carrot works better than a stick, ”Pekonen writes On Twitter.

The Greens Member of the European Parliament and former President Ville Niinistö criticizes domestic policy as ‘common sense’.

“Orpo describes the government leaving Finland in a ‘completely creepy mess’. How come? Even after the Great Depression and the war, employment in Europe was higher than in decades (1991), ”Niinistö writes On Twitter.

Statistics Finland said on Tuesday that the so-called trend figure for Finland’s employment rate rose to 74 per cent in February. Statistics Finland According to the Commission, the employment rate was last higher than that level in 1990, when it was 74.1%. However, the two readings are not directly comparable.

Read more: Left-wing government unexpectedly achieves its historic employment target – the right goes silent

Niinistö offers Orpo a concession in believing that there are many things to fix in the Finnish economy.

“But fixing only government short-term debt forgets about companies and employees. A revitalizing policy in the crisis worked. Now the focus is on the sustainability gap, lifting the service sector out of the crisis and accelerating industrial investment, ”Niinistö writes.

Vice-Chairman of the Greens and Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Atte Harjanne acknowledges the deservation of tax relief.

“Still, it would be a bad idea to implement 800 ME reductions by cutting the unemployed, and especially now in a situation where new investments are needed in defense and security,” says Harjanne. On Twitter.

Downtown Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Jouni Ovaska asks On Twitter From the orphan, does he think the most important thing is to keep the poor poor.

“The Coalition Party wants cuts in social benefits such as unemployment security, housing benefits and income support. At the same time, the price of food, gasoline and energy is rising, ”Ovaska writes.

Member of the Center Joonas Könttä in turn, praises on Twitter the Coalition for honesty.

“It would be a hard ride for the Conservative policy for the disadvantaged, but it is good to say it out loud,” says Könttä.

Coalition Party with the chairman of the basic Finns sitting in opposition Riikka Purra is also critical of Orpo’s proposal.

According to Purra, social security should not be cut because immigrants come to Finland from outside the EU.

“Increasing work incentives by cutting social security at the same time as cross-border low-wage non-EU people are flocking to low-wage sectors? And then more again. And more. Like everyone except persu. You can have Finnish polo in your own country, ”says Purra On Twitter.

Vice-Chairman of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group Jani Mäkelän In his opinion, Orpo’s thoughts on economic policy reflect the differences between the Coalition Party and basic Finns.

“They both need to get their finances in order. The Coalition Party’s means of doing so is to punish the unfortunate and needy Finns. Basic Finns want to cut money from money going abroad, ”Mäkelä writes On Twitter.

Support Petteri Orpo’s views are received from the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce, among others Juho from Romakkaniemi . According to him, the time of labor shortage is precisely a good time to improve incentives with the means proposed by Orpo.

“It is a system failure that we have both high structural unemployment and a lot of job vacancies,” Romakkaniemi writes On Twitter.

“Unemployment security must then be shortened and phased out, and labor taxation reduced. This will correct the mismatch and get the incentives right, ”he continues.

Romakkaniemi is on the same lines as Orpo in that the policy of the current government will cause a lot to correct for the next one.