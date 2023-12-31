Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:35



Bizum has established itself as one of the most used payment methods, due to the ease and speed with which the money transfer process is carried out. What in the beginning was limited to being used among family and friends, today allows you to make purchases 'online' and also in physical stores and bars. It has even reached some cities, which have this payment method to pay some taxes or fines.

Its mechanism is so simple that you only need to fill in the amount and the phone number to which you want to send money and it will instantly reach the recipient. Perhaps one of the most delicate points of this process is the concept. Some users use these sections to write messages that, to make fun or play a joke, can be reviewed by the bank. Since, as the Bizum account itself has explained on its social networks, there are “security and control” measures and the alarms go off when they detect a suspicious concept.

This is what happened to a young man, @g72 on TikTok, who shared a video in which he shows the message he received from his bank about the concepts of some Bizums he made a few years ago: «The message that “The bank sent this morning for some 2019 Bizums,” could be read in the post.

Apparently, the young man would have made these transactions with concepts such as 'Isis quota' or 'armament for Syria', messages, which he made as a joke, but which, according to the entity, are “obliged to investigate”, furthermore, They ask you with this “friendly” notification to “please name your concepts in a more cautious way.”

This is the full message you have received from your bank: «Currently, you have payments marked with the concepts: 'Isis fee', 'payment for…public' and 'armament for Syria'. Although we understand that this may be a joke between friends, we are obligated to investigate such transactions, which is a process that requires time and resources. “This is a friendly notification asking for your cooperation and asking you to please name your concepts in a more cautious way.”

In the comments of the video, which has more than 1 million views on this social network, many users have also shared that they have received similar messages from their banks for the same reason. “They called me and I had to go to the offices to explain it, it was a 5 euro Bizum,” wrote a young woman. “They called me super angry because 'Laura's birthday gift' of 4 euros was suspicious,” explained another.