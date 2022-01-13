Shock in Meliana. A young man of about 30 years of age has been detained by the Moncada Civil Guard after allegedly killing his father, who is about 65 years old, with a stab wound.

According to what THE PROVINCES have learned from sources in the case, the homicide occurred at three o’clock in the morning. For reasons that have not transpired at this time, the defendant would have stabbed the victim, who would have died on the spot.

The young man has been arrested and the investigation is in the hands of the Moncada Judicial Police.

We are working to expand this information.