The star of the Justice League Ben Affleck revealed that Matt Damon convinced him to stop interpreting Batman in DC movies.

If on the one hand we have Michael Keaton who is about to return to the role of Batman after over thirty years, on the other we have Ben Affleck who is trying to distance himself from the character. Affleck gave birth to Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and in the two different versions of Justice League. However arrived at this point the actor she decided to part ways with the role shortly before getting her first solo film as the iconic masked executioner of the DC Comics. Apparently, Affleck made that decision thanks to his childhood friend and colleague Matt Damon.

Entertainment Weekly recently posted a conversation between Ben Affleck And Matt Damon in which the first opens on the abandonment of the role of Batman and the universe A.D. During the interview, Affleck revealed that it was Damon to convince him to leave the role behind after a horrible experience with filming from Justice League. Here are the words on the matter:

I had a really bad experience with Justice League for many different reasons. Without blaming anyone, a lot has happened. But in reality it was that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really weird things happened, horrible things. But that’s when I thought, I won’t do it again. In fact, I told you about it and you had the main influence on that decision. I want to do things that would bring me joy. Then we went to do Last Duel and I enjoyed every day in this movie. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I should be when I started, yet it was a wonderful experience.

In any case Ben Affleck recently finished his scenes as Batman for The Flash (find more details by clicking here). In the meantime, however, we also remind you that Robert Pattinson will debut in a new version of the Dark Knight in The Batman, which is currently slated for release in March.