Nobody could imagine in the Russian town of Chelyabinsk that the show prepared in one of its buildings to welcome Christmas, and surprise the smallest neighbors, would become an enormous tragedy. It happened on Friday when a young man dressed as Santa Claus who was climbing the building in front of numerous families lost his life when he fell from the 24th floor. More than one thought that the fall was part of the 'show' and there were even those who believed that It was a doll. But no one in the city will forget this Christmas marked by misfortune.

A climber dressed as Santa Claus fell from the 24th floor of a building in Chelyabinsk, the 25-year-old man wanted to please the children and make a spectacular appearance, but he confused the cables and fell in front of the crowd.

The spectacle had aroused the interest of dozens of people inside and outside the building, including the victim's partner and son. He was an “experienced” climber, according to the company organizing the event, but that did not prevent the fatal mistake. The video with the moment of the event, which has millions of views, shows how the young man dressed as Santa Claus, 25 years old, has a problem with the safety ropes and falls into the void. He was on the 24th floor. A snow-covered structure on the first floor stopped the body's trajectory just a few meters from the asphalt, which prevented many from noticing the accident.

In fact, confusion took over the first minutes after the event. “Everyone was having fun and no one could even think that this would happen,” acknowledged one of the witnesses. “My son didn't understand anything,” commented another. «Until the last moment I thought it was some kind of doll, that it was a joke. The festivities continued. At first there were no suspicions that it was a tragedy,” said another of the people who had come to enjoy the show. But the truth is that the man dressed as Santa Claus had lost his life.

The company in charge of the show was dismayed by what happened in Chelyabinsk: «Today's holiday – on Friday – turned into a monstrous misfortune. An industrial climber dressed as Santa Claus fell while he was descending from his house and died.