The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed operation ‘Narta’, an investigation aimed at identifying, locating and arresting the individual who assaulted a resident of Cieza in the vicinity of the municipality’s train station and violently snatched his belongings .

The operation culminated in the arrest of a 29-year-old Moroccan national, on whom an order prohibiting entry and expulsion from the national territory weighed, who, after being brought to justice, was placed in preventive detention.

The investigation began when a resident of Cieza reported to the Civil Guard that he had been the object of a robbery with violence and intimidation while walking at dawn near the municipality’s railway station. In his account, the victim described how a young man approached him to ask for a cigarette, taking advantage of this circumstance to throw him to the ground and snatch the bag he was carrying. During the struggle, the victim suffered various bruises on his limbs while trying to prevent the robbery, although his assailant achieved his goal and fled on the run with the wallet in his possession.

From that moment, the Civil Guard established a first line of investigation aimed at identifying the suspect, who was only known to be a young man of North African origin. After several weeks of investigation and once his identity was found, the agents focused their efforts on locating him, which turned out positive when a Benemérita patrol surprised him while he was in a busy area of ​​the municipality.

Despite trying to run away, the agents managed to intercept him and arrest him as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation. The full identification of him made it possible to verify, through European police agencies, that he had in force an order prohibiting entry into Shengen territory and that he was in the process of expelling him from the national territory. The detainee and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposal of the Cieza Court of Instruction, and his admission to preventive detention was ordered.