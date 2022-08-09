United States | The FBI is being used as a “political weapon”, and the move resembles the “Third World” – this is how Trump’s supporters reacted to the raid on the Florida mansion

Political officials at various levels showed their support for former President Donald Trump. Blaming fingers were pointed both at the federal police and the administration of the sitting president.

of the United States raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the former president Donald Trump’s mansion in Florida received a rabid reception among his supporters.

Among other things, the governors of several states sided with Trump, such as of Florida Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Kristi Noem. In their press releases, both called the raid the use of the federal government and its powers as a political weapon.

“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented weaponization of the Department of Justice for political purposes. They have persecuted President Trump as a presidential candidate, as a sitting president, and now as a former president. Using the criminal justice system in this way is un-American,” Noem wrote on Twitter.

The statements of both governors adapt the language adopted by Trump, in which the FBI’s activities are even attempted to be painted as illegal. However, Trump appointed the current director of the FBI by Christopher Wray to his post in 2017.

of Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson agreed on Twitter to condemn the raid, calling it “unprecedented and disturbing.” Also the governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy accused on Twitter The FBI became politicized and said the raid would further divide the nation.

“The citizens of our state choose the presidents, no unelected bureaucrats using the FBI against their political opponents. This reeks of Third World politics and damages our reputation in the world as a country founded on the principle of legality.”

Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives, a Trump supporter Kevin McCarthy in turn published by the Minister of Justice Merrick Garland threatening announcement on Twitter.

“Attorney General Garland: save your docket and clear your calendar,” McCarthy wrote.

He went on to say that as soon as the Republican Party takes back control of the House of Representatives, the Department of Justice will be subject to its scrutiny. Mid-term elections will be held in the United States in November, where new representatives will be elected, among other things, for both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Floridian Republican Senator Rick Scott in turn expanded on Twitter the network of accused parties to touch the current president Joe Biden administration.

“FBI raid [Trumpin kartanossa] Mar-a-Lago is incredibly troubling, especially given the Biden administration’s history of targeting parents and other political opponents. This is third world going. We need answers now. The FBI needs to explain what they did today [maanantaina] and why.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham raised on Twitter to highlight the timing of the by-elections in relation to the raid.

“If the past is any measure, you should be suspicious of degrees related to Trump. – – Time will tell regarding this most recent study [epäluuloihin]. In spite of everything, starting such an investigation so close to the elections is extremely problematic.”

“Florida lawmakers need to call an emergency session to change our laws against federal agents [toiminnasta Floridassa]”, demanded a representative of the Florida state congress Anthony Sabatini on Twitter.

“Let’s cut ties with the Ministry of Justice immediately. Any FBI agent conducting a mission outside the jurisdiction of our state should be arrested immediately,” he continued.

Ministry of Justice is CNN television channel legal expert Elie Honig’s has long followed a rule that it does not take politically sensitive actions within 90 days of an election. However, there are just over 90 days until the midterm elections.

“This rule may be the reason why they [oikeusministeriö] performed [ratsian] today, they wanted to stay within the 90-day rule,” Honig told CNN on Monday.

His supporters also gathered near Trump’s mansion on Monday, when the news of the raid spread. of The New York Times according to reports, there were a few dozen people there who were shouting music and waving flags from the last presidential election.

