Particularly touching are the dedications made to Sinisa Mihajlovic by Bologna, his last club, and by his wife Arianna

Before the kick-off of Bologna – Rome, the entire Renato Dall'Ara stadium in the Emilian capital stopped to honor the memory of Sinisa Mihajlovic. In fact, Saturday marked the first anniversary of his passing. Banners, a painting donated by the company to the family and a very long and moving applause.

Yesterday afternoon the Bologna coached by mister Thiago Motta, he challenged José Mourinho's Roma on his home pitch. The rossoblu soundly defeated the Giallorossi with a clear 2-0, dramatically moving themselves to fourth place in the standings, right in the Champions League zone.

The victory, inevitably, was dedicated to a missing person who remained and will remain forever in everyone's heart in Bologna, the former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The day before, in fact, the first anniversary of his death of the former Serbian footballer and coach, who died on 16 December 2022, defeated by leukemia.

Before kick-off there was a very touching moment, with both sets of fans stopping to applaud the late Sinisa for a long time. The cameras focused on several rossoblu supporters. It's impossible not to notice their eyes shining with emotion.

A message was then projected on the stadium's big screen video dedicated to the mister. At that moment, some of the Serbian's family members also entered the field. His wife Arianna and some of them childrento whom the company gave a beautiful picture.

The dedication to Sinisa Mihajlovic by his wife Arianna

“Sinisa, always in my heart“, one read in large letters banner appeared in the section of the stadium where the hottest Bologna fans sit. “Sinisa, always with us“, it was written in another.

In another sector, another banner with the writing: “Memory is a way of meeting. Yours will be indelible. Hi Sinisa“.

There were so many dedications to the former champion during the last weekend of Italian football.

One, the most touching, however, came from those who knew and loved Sinisa more than anyone else, his wife Arianna.

The woman posted some on social media photo taken on their day marriage. The dedication is heartbreaking: