Sunday, January 28, 2024, 1:29 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was a cold January morning. A man was walking with his dogs along the Camino de la Barrera, in the Granada neighborhood of El Fargue, when he encountered the horror. A dead baby, a boy, wrapped in a blanket and half buried. The autopsy revealed that…

This content is exclusive for subscribers