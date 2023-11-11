Jorge Martín felt frustrated and hurt when a little over a year ago Ducati promoted another rider to accompany Pecco Bagnaia in the official team. The seat was reserved for him until the emergence of Enea Bastianini, with four victories last season, sowed doubts among the upper echelons of the Bologna manufacturer that sets the pace in MotoGP. Finally, the Italian was chosen ahead of the Spaniard, who transformed the emotional blow into a challenge to make history in the competition. His goal, since then, has been to win the title with the Pramac private bike in 2023.

“It is the only motivation I have with what they give me,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS shortly after learning of the decision. A year later, the 25-year-old driver from Madrid is fulfilling his script to the letter. This Saturday he once again cut points from the current champion and leader of the competition with a second position in the race at sprint, won by Álex Márquez. Martín, after a fall in his last attempt at a fast lap in Sepang, will start second this Sunday (08:00h, DAZN) behind Bagnaia, whom he has 11 points at the head of the classification. In the Malaysian GP, ​​both compete in the first of the three remaining finals for the title in as many consecutive weekends.

Since Valentino Rossi with Honda in 2001, no satellite has won the championship, a fact that has never happened since the change from the 500cc to the current MotoGP format. “If I didn’t want the championship I wouldn’t be here, and if I don’t think about it, neither will anyone else,” Martín argued. The excellent competition that the Spaniard is having has once again opened the doors of the official team for him. Those responsible for the Borgo Panigale brand, as this newspaper has been able to gather, would be considering demoting Bastianini, denied this season due to several injuries and an evident lack of rhythm compared to the heavyweights of the brand. The rider from Rimini, precisely, had his best Saturday of the year with a third position on the grid and holding on for fourth in the race behind Bagnaia. Despite this reaction, if he won the title, Martín would force the factory to promote him so he could continue boasting about being world number one.

The current fight between Bagnaia and Martín for preeminence in MotoGP has upset several historical figures of the paddock. “It seems strange to me to complicate your champion’s life like this. Ducati, its racing managers, have made a mistake with the way they treat their riders,” says Casey Stoner, legend of the competition and in 2007 the first champion with the Desmosedici. Typically, brands follow a very clear policy in this regard. The factory must win, since the main sponsors and their reputation come from the results of the official team. Also because the greatest number of resources are invested in it, an economic injection that is difficult to justify if another squad with less purchasing power simply overtakes you on the right.

Despite this, under the reign of Gigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse’s top sports manager, the group’s policy has been to give total competitive freedom to its eight riders on the track. “It is true that only one is dressed in red, but they have the same motorcycle,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of the Bolognese firm, a few days ago. “May the best win!” the leader added in La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the fight between Bagnaia and Martín. Behind closed doors, there are those who doubt the appropriateness of the all-out battle promoted by the factory itself. In public, however, Ducati defends his management. “It may seem strange, but thanks to this policy we have been able to promote the growth of pilots who have jumped from Pramac to the official team. Petrucci, Miller, Bagnaia… last year we were on the verge of promoting Jorge, but Bastianini’s victories made us change our mind,” explains Paolo Ciabbati, the group’s sporting director, to this newspaper.

Albert Valera, Martín’s agent, assures that there have still been no conversations with the Ducati leadership about a hypothetical promotion of his client. Both he and the driver leave the ball in Borgo Panigale’s court. “My goal is to wear red, and why not advance it. That depends on them, on whether they act and want to do it,” recalls the Madrid native. “I think it is the goal that all riders have, and my results deserve that seat,” he adds about the possibility of ending up on the official bike in 2024. Although he is a member of a private group, his contract binds him directly to the factory. The Pramac colors are, practically, a disguise. Gino Borsoi, sports director of the satellite, recognizes that anything can happen. “There are possibilities, but no comment from Ducati. For now I understand that Jorge will stay here, but this paddock It is a box of surprises,” he tells EL PAÍS.

In MotoGP, after all, appearances matter. And a lot. The dream of every pilot is to dress in the overalls of an official factory, as Martín himself has always recognized. A large part of the status goes into this, but also the best economic conditions, the best technical resources and, usually, the preference when sporting decisions are made in favor of the pilot who acts as a reference for the brand in question. The Madrid driver senses that, if he wins the World Championship, the prize will be double for him. At stake are a title for history and the most coveted motorcycle on the entire grid.

