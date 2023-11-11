There are those who conceive bookstores as the temple in which dreams rest. A corner founded on a base of ink and paper that opens its doors to those seeking to immerse themselves in a parallel reality. That business that honors imagination, creativity and is at the service of those who disconnect from the routine hustle and bustle between pages.

It is true that some stories resonate more than others. There is no greater certainty than looking at the shelf and remembering that story that has been with us since we can remember. And, at the end of the day, books have no expiration date, they are inherited between generations and, as Vargas Llosa would say, they are “one of the few evidences that people continue to think.” This Saturday, November 11, marks Bookstore Day. A day in which to take a virtual tour of some of the most emblematic in the world.

Some fantasize with the idea that the writer JK Rowling was inspired by this enclave to bring the Harry Potter saga to life. Myth or not, the reality is that its neo-Gothic decoration with nods to ‘art nouveau’ captures the attention of those who visit Porto. Xavier Esteves was the engineer who designed this bookstore, considered one of the most beautiful in Europe. Since 1906, it has decorated the historic center of the city, where every day there is a long line of curious people who want to see the beauty of the interior.

This Parisian business has witnessed the tragedies and successes of the French capital over the last 100 years. That place that was once the meeting point of writers such as Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ezra Pound and Joyce has now diversified its services and acts as a bookstore and lodging. An opportunity to spend the night in a corner that weighs down a past full of thorns.

Its origins date back to 1919, when Sylvia Beach herself, author of Shakespeare and Company, ran this cultural epicenter. With the German occupation in 1941, the shelter closed its doors forever. They opened again, but in another location, this time with privileged views: in the St-Germain-des-Près neighborhood, next to the Seine River and with a panoramic view of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Its essence remains intact and continues to leave its mark in the city of love.

London is home to a floating literary mecca, hosting talks, recitals and even concerts on board. Their stories used to navigate the river waters of the capital and were anchored in four different points: Camden Lock, Angel, Hackeny and Paddington. However, she lost her license and had to moor permanently at Regent’s Canal Towpath, where her collection of second-hand novels still persists.

What was once a theater with four rows of boxes and a stall has been converted into a majestic bookstore, which preserves its original pristine architecture. Its stages hosted artists of different generations and nationalities from 1919 to 1982, when the curtain was lowered to open the space to a cinema.

This was the case until 1999, the year in which the projector permanently stopped emitting images. Months later, in the year 2000, books and shelves invaded the stalls. A mandatory stop for those who visit the Argentine capital, who tour its 4,000 square meters accompanied by a cup of coffee.

More than a bookstore, it is a visual experience between words. An authentic architectural work that plays with optical effects throughout its perimeter. It thus breaks with the classic stereotype of literary businesses to offer an immersive journey through rooms that defy gravity: walking through a tunnel of books, corners with enveloping silhouettes or infinite shelves. A place that is sweeping China and attracts the most curious tourists.