A man was injured this Monday afternoon when he was working in the El Tapiado industrial estate, on Naranjo de Molina de Segura street. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 8:43 p.m. alerting them to the event and warning that the man was bleeding from his head and was unconscious.

An inspector from the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia, a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 and a patrol of the Murcia National Police traveled to the place.

Health personnel stabilized the 50-year-old wounded man ‘in situ’ and transferred him to the hospital immediately with head trauma.