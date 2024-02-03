On February 3, Elena Kaminskaya, a mother of many children and a doctor, told Izvestia about how she had to live in the entrance of a house in Moscow with three children.

“I received a call at two o’clock in the morning from a man, a realtor, who asked me to come to the city of Volokolamsk for a trial and help a man, a father of many children, an Armenian, a refugee from Ukraine, who was sitting in a cage in handcuffs. They changed his preventive measure only when I came to the trial and testified that he could be in my apartment under house arrest,” Kaminskaya shared her story.

The woman clarified that she did not sign any documents in court. The man paid her a sum of money for six months of his stay in Kaminskaya’s apartment, for which the woman took out a mortgage and then planned to sell the home.

As a result, according to Kaminskaya, she became a victim of deception and was no longer able to get into her home again. Now the mother, along with her children, one of whom is disabled group I, is forced to sleep on the staircase.

In addition, she emphasized that she was promised almost 2.5 million rubles for renting an apartment, but in the end she was able to receive only a little more than half of this amount. In order to be back in her apartment, Kaminskaya is ready to return this money.

As the man's lawyer, Amirkhonyan, stated, Kaminskaya was informed that the man who had settled in her apartment had the right not to let her back in.

“I staged a show, the journalists who arrived were filming, the children were sleeping in the corridor. I don’t know what she hopes for <...> No one has the right to evict Amirkhonyan without a court decision, because he lives there by court decision, as established by a court decision. She confirmed that she had rented out this apartment for an indefinite period and confirmed in court that she was going on a business trip and had a contract,” the lawyer said.

The city’s press service reported on February 3 that a woman with three children had settled in the entrance of a residential building in eastern Moscow. The footage published by the prosecutor's office showed that in the common areas there was a sofa, a mattress, an armchair, wardrobes, a cat house and other small things. The Preobrazhensk interdistrict prosecutor's office was instructed to monitor the establishment of the circumstances of the incident and the restoration of violated housing rights. According to Izvestia, the woman rented out her own apartment for 1.6 million rubles for a long period of time to pay off the mortgage. She moved into rented housing, but was kicked out of there. The Muscovite wanted to return to her apartment, but the tenants demanded her money back. Then she settled with the children in the entrance.