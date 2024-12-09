This Sunday, a woman sued rappers Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy, for having raped when he was 13according to a lawsuit collected by the NBC network.

The plaintiff, whose identity is being withheld, accuses both musicians of raping her in 2000, allegedly after a party after the MTV Video Music Awards.

The complaint was initially filed in October in federal court for the Southern District of New York and, this Sunday, was expanded to include Carter.

According to the document, the victim arrived at the party after approaching several limousine drivers to access the event. A driver who worked for Combs facilitated entryclaiming that it “fit” what Diddy was looking for, NBC reports.

The lawsuit states that the minor was taken to a white house, where she was made to sign an alleged confidentiality agreement without being given a copy.

They gave her a drink that made her dizzy.

The party was packed with celebrities doing marijuana and cocaine. to the young woman They offered him a drink which made her feel “dizzy, disoriented and needing to lie down,” so she went to a room to rest.

Shortly after, Combs and Carter entered the room saying: “You’re ready to party!”

According to the lawsuit, Carter stripped her of her clothes, pinned her down and raped her while Combs and another celebrity, an unidentified woman, watched. The plaintiff alleges that Combs also raped her while Carter and the other woman watched.

The lawsuit states that he managed to avoid doing fellatio to Combs because it hit him in the neck, which made him stop.

After what happened, the young woman took her clothes and left the place. He managed to get to a gas station, where he called his father.

Combs, 55, is currently facing criminal proceedings in New York where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of coercing and abusing women for years, allegedly with the help of his employees.

The prosecution alleges that silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson, and physical beatings.

This is the first time that a complaint in his case involves another artist.