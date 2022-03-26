Kelly Anderson spent $ 25,000 (almost 23,000 euros) to clone her cat named Chai, and after sharing the images of the feline, the case and controversy broke out on the web. The cat suddenly got sick and died young. That’s why she Kelly says she made this decision, with the aim of somehow keeping him alive. She says she has not regretted it, despite the criticisms and attacks received from animal rights activists and not only from her, who attack her harshly for this gesture considered “crazy”. According to her, however, this was an act of pure love. Justifications that have not at all appeased the attacks and the bewilderment for this action.

Chai was only five when he died on March 16, 2017. “I couldn’t sleep at night, and once, during a conversation with my roommate, the topic of cloning came up. She is a veterinary technique and the suggestion came from her, ”he said. “I started doing a lot of research, I found information on ViaGen, a company that deals with animal cloning, and I contacted them the following morning – he continues – I was told that I needed a skin biopsy of Chai”.

Four years later Kelly has a new kitten named Belle. The ViaGen company says the clones are identical to the original, but that each of them will have a different personality due to external factors. That includes the number of animals in the house or the type of food they are given. In fact, Belle has a completely different personality compared to Chai: «they have some traits in common, but they are very different and perhaps the similar traits depend on the race. Belle is a kitten who likes to get in trouble, Chai wasn’t. ‘

Kelly has three other cats in the house, and Belle “likes to explore her surroundings and meet new animals.” Belle is aesthetically identical to Chai, but a little more plump because Chai was sick and therefore her body was thinner. Cloning of cats and dogs is a new and controversial topic. Those who oppose it say that it would be better to adopt an animal and that cloning is “a high-tech factory” and a meaningless practice.

Kelly has received many hateful messages on TikTok. Some spoke of ethics, others accused her of using cloning to make money and advertise on social networks. The girl replied that she only did it for Chai’s sake. She was also attacked because cloning would have a negative effect on animals in shelters waiting to find a family. Kelly responded by saying that she herself has hosted over a hundred cats in her home, and that she has always preferred adoption. “But Chai’s death was terrible. Chai had something special even if I don’t know how to describe it – she says – she was the perfect pet for me and I still wanted to have a little bit of him in Belle. “