With nods to left-wing parties at a political rally in Niterói (RJ), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized this Saturday, 26, the management of the economy by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the rise in fuel prices. The PT party reiterated that he intends to “Brazilianize” the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, if elected.

“Petrobras will have to go back to belonging to the Brazilian people. We have to have the courage not to let the Correios, Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica be privatized. We are going to ‘Brazilianize’ the price of fuel, diesel oil and cooking gas”, he said, while speaking during the Red Festival, an act commemorating 100 years of PCdoB.

The PT said that, in a possible new government, the rich will have to pay more income tax, and said that the poorest population should be covered by public resources. “Poor people have to enter the budget of city halls, states and the Union. The counterpart is to put the rich on the Income Tax”.

In a speech lasting about 40 minutes, the former president called Bolsonaro a “fascist”, a “psychopath” and mocked the current president’s statements that there is no corruption in the federal government. “This fascist who is ruling this country has not only done nothing for the Brazilian people, but he has destroyed institutions and social programs,” he said.

He again criticized former judge Sergio Moro, a pre-candidate for the Planalto for Podemos, and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, sentenced to indemnify PT for moral damages. The ex-president called the distribution of the rapporteur’s so-called amendments, known as the secret budget, as “shame”. “The secret budget is the country’s greatest shame. If it’s an honest, dignified thing, why is it secret? If it’s secret, it’s naughty,” Lula said.

