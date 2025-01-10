Agents from the La Rioja Police Headquarters have arrested a 48-year-old woman for her alleged participation in a crime of simulation and another of fraud. Apparently this woman He would have been the victim of a robbery after falling unconscious near his vehicle and someone would have snatched the proceeds from his business from inside his trunk.

The woman went to the La Rioja Police Headquarters, where she filed a complaint in which she stated that she had been the victim of some type of robbery. He closed his business located on a central street in Logroño and when he was heading with the proceeds to his vehicle he faintedwhich caused him to have an episode of memory loss and when he woke up from this faint someone had taken the money he earned that day from him. This collection would amount to Approximately 1,520 euros.

A Local Police agent was the one who helped this woman, called a health official to appear at the scene and asked the woman several questions to try to clarify what had happened. The woman told him that the trunk of her car was open and that her backpack was inside, however, The complainant did not even remember opening the trunk. That backpack was with the zippers open and the toiletry bag with the day’s proceeds was missing from inside.

However, the complainant did not miss any of her belongings, among which she also had cash. The local police officer carried out a security search of the people present at that same moment to verify that they had not been the authors of the alleged robbery.









Police investigation

After several steps and police checks, an investigation was initiated to verify the existence or not of a criminal offense. After checking the recordings of streets near the street where the woman fainted, it was found that this woman, who moves with the help of a walker, opened the trunk of her vehicle, placed her backpack in it. and He manipulated various belongings inside.

A minute later, it was observed how the complainant, having left the trunk door open, vigilantly looked out from both sides of the vehicle to check the environment around her and that is when he dropped to the ground.

And you can verify it in the same way as this woman It fell unexpectedly and not suddenlyso he didn’t hit his head either. She remained lying on the floor in a supine position, apparently conscious and making small movements, such as rubbing her hands on the back of her neck. Likewise, in the recordings it is only seen that two men come to help the victim. This is a woman of Spanish nationality, 48 years old, residing in a town near Logroño. This He has a previous police record for an act similar to the one he is currently accused of.