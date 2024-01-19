Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho's wild streak continues

Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed points.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings with a score of 4–2. Carolina's Finnish star forward Sebastian Aho had the game on and scored 1+1 in the final set.

First, Aho passed with superiority Andrei Svetshnikov scored the 3–2 winning goal and the Finn completed the final score 4–2 with an empty net at the end of the match.

Carolina's other Finnish attackers Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi there were no points and a goalkeeper Antti Raanta made 11 saves.