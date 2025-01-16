A 55-year-old woman died this Thursday after tangle your scarf that he carried in a sorting tape from a factory located in the Huelva town of El Campillo, as reported by the Emergency Service 112 (EMA) Andalusia.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., when 112 received the first of several calls requesting assistance urgent health care for a woman in a factory, who was lying on the floor after having tangled the scarf she was wearing around her neck in one of the ribbons.

Immediately, the coordinating room has activated the Health Emergency Center 061, the Civil Guard, as well as the Provincial Firefighters Consortium. The health services deployed to the scene have not been able to do anything to save his life and have only been able to confirm his death.

For its part, the Civil Guard has activated the judicial protocol. From 112 the event has been reported to the Labor Inspection and the Occupational Risk Prevention Center.