Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:22



Updated 10:38 a.m.

A 40-year-old woman has been found dead at her home in Béjar, Salamanca, by National Police officers who came to the house after receiving a call from her alleged attacker around six in the morning. In it, the 49-year-old man claimed that he had killed his partner and threatened to jump into the void from a viaduct located at kilometer 412 of the A-66.

Shortly after, the operating room received a second call, this time by agents of the National Police Corps, after finding the woman allegedly assaulted by her unconscious partner and probably deceased in a house located at number 7 on Calle Gredos of the town.

The troops who went to the house confirmed the death while the alleged assailant ended up denouncing his attitude around 7:30 a.m. and turning himself in to the agents.

The Emergencies reported the event to the Béjar Local Police, the firefighting and rescue service of the Salamanca Provincial Council and the Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of Sanitary Emergencies-Sacyl, which sent a mobile UVI to the home.

Denounced in 2005



According to Salamancahoy, the 49-year-old detainee had complaints from 2005 for domestic violence against his father and brother. The murdered woman, for her part, had denounced previous couples for gender violence but never her alleged murderer.

The health services have had to attend to several relatives due to episodes of anxiety.