Monaco (dpa)

Spanish football seems to be on the cusp of a historic ceremony tomorrow, Thursday, in Monaco, through the upcoming edition of the UEFA Awards Ceremony for last season, with more than one award practically approaching Spanish football.

UEFA will officially announce tomorrow the winners of its prizes for the past season, during its annual ceremony scheduled in Monaco, which will witness the drawing ceremony for the first round, the “group stage” of the European Champions League for the new season.

And only ten days after the curtain fell on the activities of the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, which Australia and New Zealand hosted jointly for a full month, the features of this tournament will be strongly present during the “UEFA” awards ceremony tomorrow, as it is expected to cast a shadow over two of the The most prominent awards at the ceremony.

The Spanish national team won the Women’s World Cup title for the first time, by defeating England 1-0 in the final match, after a wonderful march for the team in various tournament roles. A few days ago, UEFA announced the names of the three players who made it to the final list to compete for the Best Player Award last season, and announced the final list of the trio nominated to compete for the Best Women’s Football Coach award in the same season.

The impact of the Women’s World Cup was evident in the two lists, as the list of candidates for the award for best player included two players from the Spanish national team, namely Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, and the list also included one of the most prominent players in the World Cup, the Australian Samantha “Sam” Kerr.

Bonmatti and Carmona played a prominent role in the Spanish national team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, and this appears clearly in the numbers of the two players during the tournament, and the high performance of Kerr had a tremendous role in the Australian team reaching the golden square in the tournament and winning fourth place, to be its best arrangement in the history of its participation. Balmundial.

Bonmatti played all seven matches for the Spanish national team in the Women’s World Cup, scored three goals and made two goals for her teammates, and her double against the Swiss national team in the round of sixteen played a very important role in continuing the team’s journey in the tournament.

Therefore, it was not surprising that she was chosen to win the Golden Ball award for the best player in this edition of the World Cup.

In addition to her role in the World Cup, Bonmati also had a prominent role in Barcelona’s victory last season in the Spanish League and the European Champions League, where she played 23 matches in the Spanish League, scored nine goals and made ten goals, and also played 11 matches in the Champions League, and scored five goals. She made eight goals for her colleague, and won the best player award in five of her team’s matches in the tournament.

And while Bonmati star shone in the attack of the Spanish national team in the World Cup, her teammate Carmona was the forward valve in the line of defense, as she led the team to overcome more than one difficult obstacle in the face of strong competitors, especially the European champions England.

Carmona participated in six of the Spanish national team’s matches in this World Cup and scored two goals, including the 1-0 victory over England in the final.

Carmona also starred with her Spanish team, Real Madrid, last season, and she played 34 matches with the team in the Spanish League and Champions League last season, during which she scored four goals.

On the other hand, Kerr, 29, was one of the most prominent players in the Women’s World Cup, where her great experience played a distinguished role in the team’s victory in fourth place, adding this achievement to her distinguished record with Chelsea last season, which witnessed her crowning the team with the league and cup double in England. .

During her career with Chelsea in the Champions League last season, Kerr played ten matches, scored five goals and assisted two goals, to be one of the most prominent stars in the Champions League last season.

Similar to the competition for the best player award, Spanish football will also be present with candidates in the competition for the best women’s football coach award at the “UEFA” ceremony. The great achievement with the Catalan team last season.

He is competing with Spanish coaches for the award, veteran Dutch coach Sarina Wegman, who deservedly led the England national team to the 2023 World Cup final, just one year after winning the last European Nations Cup title, Euro 2022.

Wegman won the award in the last edition after being crowned with the “Euro 2022” title, and it also represents strong competition for the award in its new version tomorrow, in light of the distinguished performance of the England team in the World Cup despite losing the final.