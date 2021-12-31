With 2021 in the past, it’s time to review Boca Juniors moments throughout the year. Let’s go with 10! Are there any missing?
Due to the controversial rulings and some discussions in the middle of the field between Boca and Mineiro footballers in the 8th Final of the Copa Libertadores, and after the disqualification, an unfortunate event occurred in Brazil in the vicinity of the changing rooms: players and managers to the pineapples. Disaster.
The first elimination duel between Boca and River in 2021 was this, for the 4th Final of the 2021 League Cup. After 1-1 in regular time, with a goal from Carlos Tévez, it was Agustín Rossi’s turn to define the match from the twelve steps with their hands. And so it was … He covered two penalties and led to Xeneize to Semifinals.
Due to the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a local cup was played with the name of the Argentine star. And Boca, with the wind in favor of Fluff and the presence of Carlos Tevez, champion was consecrated against Banfield on penalties.
Champions of the Diego Armando Maradona 2020/21 Cup.
On June 4, 2021, Tévez called a massive press conference to announce the decision to execute the exit clause for leave Boca. Today his career continues on hiatus.
Since the arrival of Juan Román Riquelme to the leadership of Boca Juniors, one of the main promises is to promote the youth football of the club that was lagging behind. This year, it managed to be Reserve champion after almost 10 years.
For the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, Boca faced his classic rival River Plate and defeated him -after the tie at 0 in the regular phase- 4 to 1 on penalties. Agustín Rossi, the hero from the twelve steps.
After finishing a tough defeat against Gimnasia de La Plata and with the players bathed and on the bus to leave for La Boca, the vice president Juan Román Riquelme decided to lower them to have a heated ten-minute talk in the locker room. The former No. 10, when asked, said it was to congratulate him. Weird.
Thanks to the tie between San Lorenzo and Independiente on the penultimate date of the Professional League, Boca classified the Copa Libertadores 2022 by the annual table. Later, he reconfirmed it with consecrating himself in a local competition.
After convulsed weeks in the Boca World, the Xeneize defeated Talleres on penalties and was consecrated champion of the Argentina Cup 2021. Sebastián Battaglia’s first title in command of the professional team.
For the Maradona Cup, Boca faced Barcelona for the umpteenth time in history: 1-1 in regular time and victory on penalties thanks to the hands of Agustín Rossi. Sum.
#moments #Boca #Juniors
Leave a Reply