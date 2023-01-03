The US National Weather Service said today, Tuesday, that it expects snowfall on the Great Plains in the north and in the upper-midwest of the United States throughout tomorrow, reaching a height of 30 centimeters, and that the same storm threatens the occurrence of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms over parts of the south of the country.

She added that after a snowfall of about 30 centimeters high over parts of the states of Nebraska and South Dakota, a strong winter storm is moving to the east and may cause snow heights of between 30 and 45 centimeters over the southern states of South Dakota and Minnesota.

The same storms caused heavy rain and potential for hurricanes along the central US Gulf Coast. The service said northern Mississippi was hit by a tornado on Tuesday, and there was a chance of “pea-size” snow.

According to flight-tracking company FlightAware, about 70 flights departing from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled on Tuesday morning, and flights are expected to be disrupted during the snowiest period until Thursday afternoon.

And right now in California, it was raining heavily over the North Coast over the weekend and the area could see flooding when another heavy rain storm hits Wednesday and Thursday. Combined with the strong winds, Santorelli said, citizens should beware of falling trees and power outages.

Data from PowerAutage.us showed more than 21,000 homes and businesses without power early in the day.