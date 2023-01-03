Cristiano Ronaldo, the background on the contract: the secret clause on the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have left European football behind for good, with the choice to join al-Nassr after his abrupt farewell to Manchester United. The Portuguese champion has decided not to parade on the most prestigious stages of world football anymore, in exchange for a fee that once again made him, at the age of 37, the highest paid player in the world.

Or might that not be the case? According to a background reported by the Spanish press, the new contract of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner includes a clause that is to say the least particular, thanks to which he could possibly return to play in the Champions League. This is if Newcastle, an English club taken over a little over a year ago by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, will qualify.

If the Magpies, currently third in the Premier League, manage to qualify, Ronaldo would return to play in Europe on a dry loan, to be able to play in the competition which has already seen him triumph on five occasions. A hypothesis that for the moment has been denied by sources in the English team cited by ESPN, while a source at al-Nassr spoke of “falsehood”.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the Riyadh club did not fail to give Ronaldo a welcome worthy of his story.