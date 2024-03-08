In this March 8 program of Una Semana en El Mundo we focus on France becoming the first country to guarantee access to abortion as a constitutional right. The so-called “guaranteed freedom” of voluntary interruption of pregnancy was protected by the Magna Carta. We analyze the importance of this fact on a global scale in an international context in which the right and the veto to abortion are at the center of the political struggle between progressives and conservatives.

We address how representatives of the global extreme right such as Javier Milei or Donald Trump attack what they call “gender ideology.” In particular, in the context of the United States we are talking about the references that President Joe Biden made to the protection of reproductive rights during his Union Address this Thursday. Finally, we wonder if the two main candidates for the Presidency of Mexico represent hope for Mexican women.

For the debate we have Diana Jallón, broadcast manager and Paris correspondent of the international network NTN24; with Irene Escudero, editorial coordinator of the EFE agency in Colombia, and with Ana María Islas, special investigations reporter on the Nmás news program 'Despierta'.