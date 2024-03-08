The relatives of Yesenia Jaramillo Sosa They are asking for help to raise enough funds and power repatriate the body of the Colombian from the United States, who was murdered, allegedly by her partner, last Tuesday, March 5.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department report, there is an arrest warrant for John Marín Morales, another 42-year-old Colombian who lived in Oxon Hill. The man is accused of murdering the 39 year old paisawho was his partner.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stabbed himself after killing the victim,” they stated in the report.

They point out the suspect of having entered the laundry, located in Camp Springs, Maryland, around noon and attacking Yesenia, who was an employee of the place. He would have attacked her with a knife until she died.

It is known that Marín Morales is receiving medical attention, since “he was transported to a hospital with injuries considered fatal” after the attack.

Likewise, the authorities detailed that even the reason is unknown of the attack, so they are investigating. For now, the suspect is charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old John Marin Morales for a domestic-related stabbing inside a Camp Springs establishment on Tuesday. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend Yesenia Jaramillo Sosa, 39, of Oxon Hill. https://t.co/xtbObQSfKo — PGPDNoticias (@pgpd_noticias) March 6, 2024

Yesenia's relatives ask for help to repatriate the body; they do not have enough funds

Yesenia Jaramillo Sosa was a mother, daughter and sister. She had two children, ages 20 and 15, from a previous marriage whom she left in Colombia, while she sought new opportunities in the United States. She migrated in April 2023 with John Marín, whom her family referred to as someone jealous and with whom she had a 'problematic' relationship.

Both are natives of Cisneros, where they met a few years ago. Marín also had children with another woman.

“(Yesenia) was a super quiet person, suddenly to cover up many things or so that one wouldn't think badly of that boy, so she didn't tell us,” the victim's brother told Week, who also detailed that the man had violent behavior. For example, she would take his cell phone away from her when they fought so that she couldn't communicate with anyone.

Meanwhile, relatives are asking help in social networks to be able to repatriate the body.

#BREAKING: Fatal stabbing at Andrews Manor Shopping Ctr near JBA. @PGPDNews on scene at Tropix Laundromat where a man and woman were stabbed around 12:30pm. Woman pronounced dead at scene. Male victim transported. Police do not believe there's a threat to the community. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4Fevg56hlc —Susan Phillips (@Starbuck1004) March 5, 2024

Currently, we are in Colombia and for economic reasons we cannot go to the United States. We want to bring her back home.

“She went to the United States looking for a better life for herself and her two children, but last Tuesday, March 5, we received a call from a stranger who gave us the sad news that our sister, daughter and mother had been murdered. Currently, we are in Colombia and for economic reasons we cannot go to the United States. “We want to bring her back to her house,” they indicated in a statement shared online.

“We are using all the resources we have available to bring her back, but they are not enough. We hope to share their story and have a connection with people, especially those who have family far from home,” she added.

They even opened a cause on the GoFundMe page to raise funds to complete the money to repatriate the Colombian.

Besides, They have made a call to the Foreign Ministry to help you in this situation. “My daughter and another brother of my husband are the ones who were talking to the Foreign Ministry, they asked me for some documents, but there they go, everything very slow. “I want all these foundations to support us, for justice to be done in the United States, for there to be no more violence against women,” the victim's sister-in-law told The Colombian.

