This week the most recent number of fatalities from the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey made headlines, reaching 53,000 deaths, at the end of a month since the catastrophe occurred. While France witnessed massive protests against the pension reform proposed by the government of President Emmanuel Macron and in Argentina, 400,000 soldiers arrived in the city of Rosario to face a wave of violence. We analyze the topics in this program.

A little over a month ago, Turkey and Syria were shaken by a series of earthquakes that caused the collapse of thousands of buildings and the death of some 53,000 people, in addition to thousands of injuries.

The Turkish government has been heavily criticized for its slow response to respond to the emergency and to provide aid to the victims. The earthquakes occurred in the middle of the boreal winter, so the affected areas face low temperatures and snowfall.

The lack of construction, the climate and the economic crisis are just some of the factors that play against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is running for re-election in the elections that are expected to take place this year.

In France, the Senate approved a controversial change for the retirement age, from 62 to 64 years, despite the discontent of the population. The approval is seen as a first victory for President Emmanuel Macron, albeit at a very high political cost.

And moving on to Latin America, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, ordered the militarization of Rosario after registering an attack linked to drug trafficking against the family of soccer player Lionel Messi.

The attack, which affected a national idol, brought to the table a reality that is not talked about much in the South American country: the growing presence of drug traffickers in the province of Santa Fe, which has left at least 95 dead so far. of 2023.

We analyze these topics together with our guests:

-Rafael Manzano, international journalist from the ‘W Radius‘ Colombia.

-Gonzalo Bañez, journalist and international editor at ‘All News‘ Argentina.

-Kelly Cabana, international journalist for ‘RCN Radio‘ and conflict specialist.