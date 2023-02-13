Rescue workers pulled more survivors from under the rubble, a week after a massive earthquake has killed more than 35,000 people in Turkey and Syria so far, according to the latest unfinished toll that the United Nations has warned may “double”.
Such rescues did not seem possible after the critical 72-hour period after the disaster.
On the night of Sunday Monday, seven people were pulled out alive, according to the Turkish press, including a three-year-old child in Kahramanmaraş and a 60-year-old woman in Pisni in Adiyaman Province. A 40-year-old woman was also rescued after 170 hours under the rubble in Gaziantep.
Seven-year-old Mustafa and 62-year-old Nafisa Yilmaz were rescued in Hatay province in southeastern Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported early Monday. The two were trapped for 163 hours under the rubble before they rescued Sunday.
A member of the British rescue team posted a video on Twitter Sunday showing a rescuer walking through a tunnel dug into the city’s rubble and pulling out a Turkish man who had been trapped under it for five days.
In the city of Kahramanmaraş, near the epicenter, excavators were digging through rubble as people gathered waiting for news of their loved ones.
