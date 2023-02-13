“Hello, I’m Jakub Jankto”: thus begins a video published on his social profiles by the former footballer of Ascoli, Udinese and Sampdoria, now with Sparta Prague, in which the sportsman decides to come out.

“Like everyone else, I have my strengths, my weaknesses, a family, my friends, a job that I’ve been doing best for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion,” continues the midfielder.

“Like everyone else – he said – I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I’m gay and I don’t want to hide anymore.” A disclaimer at the end of the video reads: “This content is not for entertainment, but to inspire someone else.”