Dhe American football pro Damar Hamlin is allowed to leave the hospital in Ohio and return to Buffalo a week after his cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. This was announced by the doctors at the US Medical Center on Monday afternoon (local time). Accordingly, Hamlin was taken to a hospital in Buffalo, where he is to continue his recovery process before he can return home, reports the broadcaster “NBC News” on its website. Hamlin himself wrote on Twitter: “Heading home with a lot of love in his heart.”

“We are thrilled and proud to announce that Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and has returned to Buffalo,” the Buffalo Bills said. Hamlin walked a first lap around the hospital building last Friday. The safety watched the Bills game against the New England Patriots, which Buffalo won 35-23 on Sunday, from the hospital bed. “When the Bills ran back the opening kickoff, he was jumping up and down,” the Bills quote Dr. Timothy Pritts, one of the doctors at US Medical Center.

On the past game day, the last of the regular season, there were expressions of solidarity for Hamlin throughout the American Football League NFL. The Bills wore flags that said “Pray for Damar” and his jersey number three when they walked in before the game against New England. Players and officials from other teams wore t-shirts with the slogan “Love for Damar” during warm-ups and press conferences.



The Buffalo Bills before the game against the New England Patriots

:



Image: AP



Hamlin collapsed shortly after a tackle during the game against the Bengals last week and had to be resuscitated on the field. His condition was considered critical at the time. However, as the week progressed, the 24-year-old athlete seemed to be recovering quickly. His neurological functions remained intact, the Bills said. Upon his return to Buffalo, Hamlin also expressly thanked the medical staff in Cincinnati. He was grateful for the outstanding care he received there.